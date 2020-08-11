AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 159.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

