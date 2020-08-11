AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by Bp Plc

Bp Plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

