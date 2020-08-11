Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 636,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.75. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

