ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in February

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the January 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACCOR S A/S stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 56,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,603. ACCOR S A/S has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. downgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered ACCOR S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

