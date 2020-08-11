Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Nomura lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $82.26. 8,011,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,234. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $87.73.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

