Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision Blizzard’s second-quarter 2020 results were driven by robust performances of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch. Markedly, Call of Duty in-game net bookings more than doubled sequentially and were almost five times higher year over year, creating a new quarterly record. Moreover, solid demand for games amid coronavirus-led lockdowns and enforcement of shelter-at-home guidelines was witnessed in the reported quarter. Candy Crush Saga was once again the top-grossing franchise in the U.S. mobile app stores. Activision's enviable IP and growth in popular gaming franchises bode well for the long haul. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, stiff competition from the likes of Electronic Arts and Take Two Interactive is a headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

ATVI stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,902 shares of company stock valued at $22,879,346. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

