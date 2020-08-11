AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,651,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,476,453,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,766,046. The stock has a market cap of $637.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $155.54 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

