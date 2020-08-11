AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 506,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. 12,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.