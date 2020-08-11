AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,710 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.98. 3,892,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,363. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,703 shares of company stock valued at $109,414,634. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

