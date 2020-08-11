AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,506.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,485.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,378.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

