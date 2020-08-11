AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,667 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 4,787,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,515,135. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

