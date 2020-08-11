AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 35,340 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 10,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,881. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.