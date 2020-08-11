AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.15. 3,119,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

