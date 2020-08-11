AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,840,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,168 shares of company stock worth $95,990,118. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $8.93 on Tuesday, hitting $456.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,011. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.