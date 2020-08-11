AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 76.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,936,000 after buying an additional 2,680,649 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,294.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 992,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,965,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 613,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,680,000 after purchasing an additional 610,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,497,000 after purchasing an additional 558,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.20. 8,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,941. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.03.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

