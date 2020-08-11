AE Wealth Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after buying an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.62. 3,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.