AE Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 63.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

PM stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,669. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

