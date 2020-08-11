AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,614 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

