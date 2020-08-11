AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 814,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,787. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.93. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

