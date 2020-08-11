AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 223.3% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,696. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.