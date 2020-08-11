AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,451 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average is $231.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.