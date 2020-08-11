AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45,521 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,457,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,045,928. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

