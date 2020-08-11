AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $156.20. 3,704,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

