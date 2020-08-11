AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79.

