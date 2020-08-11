Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. 293,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,038. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.94% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

