Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%.

AERI opened at $12.61 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

