Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AERI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.