Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

