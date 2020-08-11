Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Lifted by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 0.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $81.89. 1,302,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,854. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

