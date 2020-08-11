Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,094. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

