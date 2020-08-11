Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,506.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,486.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,377.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

