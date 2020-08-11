Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,500.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.72. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.