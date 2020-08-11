Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the software’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALTR. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 28,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,094,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $327,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,631. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,794 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the software’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

