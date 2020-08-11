Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 5,646,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,004. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

