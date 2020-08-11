Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,775.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN traded down $5.11 on Monday, reaching $3,143.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,939. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,574.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,997.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,379.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

