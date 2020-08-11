Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.17. 1,533,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,235. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $717,600. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.