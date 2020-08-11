Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) Trading Down 1%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) was down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 1,733,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,245,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

