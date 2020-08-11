Analysts Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $338.57

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,469. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.89 and its 200-day moving average is $308.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

