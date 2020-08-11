Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $314.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

