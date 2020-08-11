Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,965,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $314.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $174,606.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $3,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

