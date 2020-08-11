Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 18,662 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,256 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 858.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 25,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.29. 1,836,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.90 and a 200 day moving average of $374.76. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

