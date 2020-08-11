Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 34,549 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.34.

Shares of MA traded down $5.14 on Monday, reaching $322.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.