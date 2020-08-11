Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 37,965 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.