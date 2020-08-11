Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.26. The stock had a trading volume of 854,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,438. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.76 and a 200 day moving average of $380.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

