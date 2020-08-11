Arizona State Retirement System Buys 24,402 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.41. 1,282,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,499. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

