Arizona State Retirement System Buys 30,132 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $274.73. 2,392,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.56. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.80.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.