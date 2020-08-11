Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,937,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,748,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,246,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded up $3.00 on Monday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,957,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154,070. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

