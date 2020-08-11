Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 31.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

Shares of NOW traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,425. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total transaction of $600,011.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $46,115,984. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

