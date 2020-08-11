Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.49. 4,450,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,722,423. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,715,914 shares of company stock worth $95,716,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

