Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.68 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,574 shares of company stock worth $38,587,393. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

